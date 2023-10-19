Greenwood’s Jacob Lang named 2023 Kentucky Mr. Golf

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School senior and University of Kentucky commit, Jacob Lang, was named 2023 Kentucky Mr. Golf by the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association on Thursday.

Lang wrapped up his final season as a Gator on Oct. 7, tying for fourth place in the 2023 Leachman Buick GMC/KHSAA State Golf Championship at Bowling Green Country Club.

In the opening round of this year’s state tournament, Lang dominated the competition by firing a 4-under par 68 to claim the top spot as Greenwood finished second overall in Calvert City. The Gators were the only local team to qualify for the final rounds.

With this honor, Lang adds to his long list of accomplishments as he has multiple individual wins on the year including the Van Meter Cup, the BGIT, the Greenwood Gator Invitational, the Spartan Clash, and the Kentucky Cup.

Along with Lang, fellow Gator Layton Richey was named to the all-region first team.

Greenwood head coach Garrett Kastelic was chosen as the 2023 Region 3 Boys’ Golf Coach of the Year, and Lang was named the Region 3 Player of the Year.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.