Lady Purples win 14th District Volleyball title for the third straight year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Volleyball team claimed its third straight 14th District Volleyball Championship after beating the Greenwood Lady Gators in a four set match.

This was the 4th straight matchup in the district finals between the Lady Purples and the Lady Gators.

Bowling Green started out strong, winning the first set with ease taking a 25-14 advantage. The second set didn’t look to be much different, Lady Purples sophomore Morgan Rockrohr had the 25-13 set ending kill to a 2-0 lead for Bowling Green.

The Lady Gators have been great all season and they weren’t going to let the game go so easily. The Gators pieced together a few 3-kill runs to gain a nice lead and then leading offensive threat, senior outside hitter Aubrey Packer led the charge back for Greenwood to take set three 25-22 with freshman setter Lila Whittinghill setting her up for the final kill.

The Lady Gators fought off the sweep and in the 4th set it got a little crazy, an error by Olivia Arauz tied it up at 24. From this point forward, when I say it was a back and forth affair it truly was back and forth.

Bowling green would get the one point advantage but the Gators would always respond right back. BG would gain a one point advantage on a service error to go up 30 to 29. It all came down to one final play. The Lady Gators set up Packer for what looked to be the game tying kill but Lady Purples middle hitter, and in this case blocker, sophomore Amirra Bailey got the insane block to the end the game.

The bench rushes the court, the lady purples avoid the season sweep, and Bowling Green wins in dramatic fashion as they claim the 14th district title for the third year in a row beating greenwood 3 to 1.

Both teams will prepare for the upcoming 4th region tournament starting next week.

