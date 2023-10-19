Lady Topper Golfer Catie Craig wins third CUSA Golfer of the Week award this season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lady Topper Golf junior Catie Craig was named Conference USA Golfer of the Week for the third time this Fall.

This comes after Craig was instrumental in the Lady Tops earning the first runner-up spot in the Pat Bradley Invitational.

The now four-time CUSA Golfer of the Week winner led the Lady Tops to their third straight top three tournament finish of the season. Craig spent the entirety of the weekend in the top five on the leaderboard and contributed to the squad breaking two school records for the lowest round score and lowest overall tournament score.

Craig secured her spot in the top four after having three amazing rounds in Sarasota, shooting 69, 71, and 68 in her respective rounds. This 208 total score in the tournament is tied for the lowest round in WKU history along with Lady Topper teammate Sarah Arnold and former Lady Topper Mary Joiner.

Craig led the Tops to a higher finish than the likes of Cincinnati and FIU.

