Local McDonald’s owners contribute $5,000 check donation to Stuff the Bus Foundation of SOKY

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A family of local McDonald’s owners is giving back to education in a big way. They presented a $5,000 check to the Stuff the Bus Foundation of SOKY on Thursday.

“We’re really happy to partner with them because we know that the impact goes far and beyond more than we could do ourselves and they know the needs of the community,” said Local McDonalds owner/operator, Alex Burrell.

The money for the donation comes from the McDonalds ‘Fries for Supplies’ initiative, which takes 10% from a la carte fry sales during the week of Aug. 21-25.

Stuff the Bus founder, Tony Rose said the donation from Thursday’s contribution will be able to help a total of 10 classrooms.

“Every single month the Stuff the Bus Foundation allocates nearly $5,000 in classroom grants to teachers and students here in Southern Kentucky through classroom projects,” Rose said.

Rose added that more often than not, teachers will fund their classrooms from their own pockets.

“So many times they’re spending money out of their own pocket to make sure that their classroom is fully equipped and supplied for the needs that their students may have,” he said.

Rose also added that the mission of Stuff the Bus is to create a level playing field for every child on their first day of school.

“Its partners like McDonald’s and the Burrell family and so many others in the community that allow for that level playing field to be created,” Rose said. “When a child walks in on the first day of school, or if there’s a need in the classroom, or a needed home, that they’re able to have that need met.”

Burrell said part of the reason they make donations to organizations like Stuff the Bus, and support education, is to help the kids in need.

“They’re our future workers, for one, and our customers and we just want to make sure that they have the supplies and the resources that they need and the teachers need in order to help them learn,” Burrell said.

If you want to contribute to Stuff the Bus, visit stuffthebusky.com.

“When you donate to the Stuff the Bus Foundation 100% of your donation stays local right here in Southern Kentucky,” Rose said.

