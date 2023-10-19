Logan County traffic stop leads to drug bust, 2 men arrested

Adrian Taylor, 18, and Nakeitha Jackson, 21, were arrested at a traffic stop for a drug bust in Logan County.(Submitted Photo)
By Presley Allen
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two men were arrested at a traffic stop in Logan County last Friday for possession of a variety of drugs.

On Oct. 13 around 4:21 p.m. Adrian Taylor, 18, and Nakeitha Jackson, 21, were stopped by Logan County Deputy Quintin Wright after he noticed they were tailgating another vehicle and both the passenger and driver were not wearing their seatbelts.

Wright was able to intercept around 500 fentanyl pills and 45 oxycodone pills, ranging at around $12,000 in value.

While investigating the vehicle the deputy reported they smelled marijuana, and Taylor, the driver, admitted to smoking marijuana before driving.

After asking Jackson to exit the vehicle, the deputy found a bag of pills on him suspected to be fentanyl and also found a bag of marijuana and an empty bottle of cold medicine in Taylor’s pants.

Jackson attempted to run from Wright on foot, but was taken into custody.

Upon a further search of the vehicle Wright discovered another bag of suspected fentanyl pills along with marijuana and an empty bottle of cold medicine that contained alcohol.

Cold medicine was also found inside a gas station cup in the vehicle.

Both men were taken to the Logan County Detention Center, and during another search of the vehicle, a “large” amount of oxycodone pills and dollar bills were stuffed in the back seat.

Law enforcement learned that Jackson had placed them there in attempt to hide them from the authorities.

Jackson was charged with failure to wear a seatbelt, resisting arrest, possession of fentanyl, possession of hydrocodone, prescription not in proper container, failure to notify KYDOT of address change, tampering with evidence and drug trafficking.

Taylor was also charged with failure to wear a seat belt, following another vehicle too closely, a DUI, and possession of marijuana.

Taylor was released from the Logan County Detention Center on Oct. 14, while Jackson is still in custody as of Thursday morning.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

