Photo of horse shopping at ‘favorite store’ goes viral

A horse was spotted inside a store in Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Bobby Scott Inguagiato)
A horse was spotted inside a store in Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Bobby Scott Inguagiato)(Bobby Scott Inguagiato)
By Brandon Robinson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A Facebook post showing an unusual scene at a store in Kentucky has gone viral.

In the Tuesday post shared by Bobby Inguagiato, a photo of a horse is seen as it roams the aisles at the Hazard Tractor Supply.

According to the post, the animal wanted to pick out its own feed bucket “at his favorite store.”

Store employees apparently said it wasn’t against the store’s rules for the horse to be inside.

People responding to the post comment that the horse is named Reno and is owned by Whitney Bailey.

The officials City of Hazard X account also commented on the photo.

“We love our @tractorsupply,” the comment reads.

The post has thousands of shares and hundreds of comments.

The sight of the horse is definitely something you don’t see everyday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The preliminary investigation indicates that there were two vehicles involved in the collision...
UPDATE: One dead after wreck on I-65 north
Accident
Glasgow Police investigating officer-involved collision
31W Southbound traffic is being diverted to Glasgow at the 5 Star until the roadway is cleared.
Portion of Louisville Rd closed due to injury accident, pedestrian flown from scene
Many of the species were last seen in the 1970's and 1980's, though some sightings date back to...
Two species formerly found in the Green River officially declared extinct
NTSB issues preliminary report on Ohio Co. plane crash
NTSB issues preliminary report on Ohio Co. plane crash

Latest News

FILE - Laphonza Butler, President of EMILY's List, speaks during an event in Washington,...
Newly appointed California Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024
"Hollywood of the South": Gray TV unveils massive film production campus
“Hollywood of the South”: Gray TV unveils massive film production campus
The grant will help strengthen their community ties with WCPS and provide resources for families.
WCPS receives $1.5 million dollar grant
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan says he’s still running for House gavel, but plan for a temporary speaker falls flat
If you want to contribute to Stuff the Bus, visit stuffthebusky.com.
Local McDonald’s owners contribute $5,000 check donation to Stuff the Bus Foundation of SOKY