Portion of Louisville Rd closed due to injury accident, pedestrian flown from scene

31W Southbound traffic is being diverted to Glasgow at the 5 Star until the roadway is cleared.
31W Southbound traffic is being diverted to Glasgow at the 5 Star until the roadway is cleared.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working an injury accident on Louisville road near Warren East High School.

WCSO says the accident involved a motorist and two pedestrians.

One injured pedestrian was flown to a Nashville Area Hospital and the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

31W Southbound traffic is being diverted to Glasgow at the 5 Star until the roadway is cleared.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The preliminary investigation indicates that there were two vehicles involved in the collision...
UPDATE: One dead after wreck on I-65 north
If you recognize this suspect, call 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-CLUE.
Bowling Green Police investigating Dollar General store robbery
Accident
Glasgow Police investigating officer-involved collision
Bowling Green Fire Department respond to trailer fire on Blue Level Road
Truck, trailer catch fire on Blue Level Road
According to police, back on Sept. 28 Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force detectives...
Scottsville man arrested after child porn, meth found in residence

Latest News

Detectives were investigating Nathan Mitchell for distributing meth to Allen and multiple...
Allen County man arrested on multiple drug charges
Ronnie Ward, Public Information Officer for the Bowling Green Police, says he believes social...
Bowling Green Police comment on recent false threats of violence against area schools
BGPD AND WCSO are looking for the same suspects who have broken into several cars.
Crime Stoppers: BGPD and WCSO looking for suspects breaking into cars
Police say it happened on Oct. 8.
Hopkinsville police looking for person and vehicle behind Sportsplex burglary