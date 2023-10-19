Portion of Louisville Rd closed due to injury accident, pedestrian flown from scene

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working an injury accident on Louisville road near Warren East High School.

WCSO says the accident involved a motorist and two pedestrians.

One injured pedestrian was flown to a Nashville Area Hospital and the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

31W Southbound traffic is being diverted to Glasgow at the 5 Star until the roadway is cleared.

