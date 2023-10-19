Rounds of rain expected later today!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cloudy skies are in store for us this Thursday! Temperatures stay comfortable with highs expected back in the lower 70s later.

Rounds of rain expected later today!

We can’t rule out spotty rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the daytime, but better chances for widespread showers comes late tonight and into the overnight. The good news is that there is no concern for severe weather. Scattered showers move out by Friday afternoon. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies for the day.

Weather conditions this weekend will be a great time to get out and enjoy some of the area Fall activities with temperatures in the upper 60s even approaching 70, including plenty of sunshine!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The preliminary investigation indicates that there were two vehicles involved in the collision...
UPDATE: One dead after wreck on I-65 north
Accident
Glasgow Police investigating officer-involved collision
Many of the species were last seen in the 1970's and 1980's, though some sightings date back to...
Two species formerly found in the Green River officially declared extinct
NTSB issues preliminary report on Ohio Co. plane crash
NTSB issues preliminary report on Ohio Co. plane crash
31W Southbound traffic is being diverted to Glasgow at the 5 Star until the roadway is cleared.
Portion of Louisville Rd closed due to injury accident, pedestrian flown from scene

Latest News

Rounds of rain expected later today!
Rounds of rain expected later today!
FutureMax 7:30pm Thursday
Thunderstorms expected Thursday
Showers expected tomorrow
Thursday showers
A beautiful Wednesday!
A beautiful Wednesday!