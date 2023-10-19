BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cloudy skies are in store for us this Thursday! Temperatures stay comfortable with highs expected back in the lower 70s later.

Rounds of rain expected later today!

We can’t rule out spotty rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the daytime, but better chances for widespread showers comes late tonight and into the overnight. The good news is that there is no concern for severe weather. Scattered showers move out by Friday afternoon. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies for the day.

Weather conditions this weekend will be a great time to get out and enjoy some of the area Fall activities with temperatures in the upper 60s even approaching 70, including plenty of sunshine!

