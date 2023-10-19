Storms passing through Thursday, sun expected Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers and a few thunderstorms are currently passing through much of the viewing area. Most of the heavier showers will move out by 11pm Thursday, with a few lighter showers possible overnight into Friday morning.

None of these are storms are expected to be severe, however a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out.

As you head out the door Friday morning for work and school, sun with a few clouds. Temperatures start Friday in the mid 40s but warming up nicely into the upper 60s. Temperatures overnight into Saturday will then drop again into the mid 40s to start out Saturday.

This weekend will be a fantastic time to get outdoors or even open up the windows with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures Saturday will reach into mid 70s and Sunday into mid 60s.

Peek at the weekend (Davis Wells)

