WKU Men’s Golf wins the Xavier Invitational

Hilltopper Golf junior Connery Meyer logged the program’s best individual finish since 2019 as...
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Men’s Golf team were victorious in the Xavier Invitational. This is the Hilltoppers first team tournament win since the Spring of 2016, where they won the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate.

Connery Meyer was the leading force for the Hilltoppers. Meyer finished the tournament tying for second, his best finish to date. Meyer only continued to improve through every round, starting his final round with an even-par score until his final hole where he finished with a 5-under 65 round score which ties him for fourth all-time for the lowest round score in school history. There were two other Hilltoppers that finished in the top five on the tournament leaderboard.  Stephen Warren had an extremely successful tournament, tying for fourth overall. Warren was the model of consistency throughout the final round, finishing with an even-par score. Also tying for fourth is Nic Hofman. Hofman used his nine total birdies in the tournament to cement himself at the top of the board, finishing fourth overall with a 1-over 211 total score.

Also finishing in the top 10 for the Tops was Luke Fuller, the 7th place finish is Fuller’s best finish during his time with The Hill. Fuller used back-to-back birdies on his final holes to finish with a 1-under 69 round score.

Freshman Gage Doyle made an improvement in his last round, climbing up the board three spots in his final round. Doyle used a 5-over 72 final round to cement his 59th overall spot in the leaderboard.The Tops finished the tournament leading the field in birdies and par 4′s. In addition to this being the first victory in the program in seven years, this is also Head Coach Austin King’s first victory as a Hilltopper coach.After wrapping up their Fall season with a victory, the Tops will not be back in action until the Spring season. They tee off the Spring in February as they travel to Rice University to compete in the Bentwater Intercollegiate. 

Results – Team Rounds Final

1. WKU (E)

2. Xavier (+16)

3. Oakland (+29)

4. Eastern Kentucky (+40)

5. St. John’s (+43)

Results--Final

1st. AJ Adams, Xavier*-- 67, 70, 69 (-4)

T2nd. Connery Meyer, WKU-- 72, 70, 65 (-3)

T2nd.Olivier Menard, West Virginia*- 70, 68, 69 (-3)

T4th. Stephen Warren, WKU-- 73, 68, 70 (+1)

T4th. Mason Witt, Xavier*-- 764, 66, 71 (+1)

T4th. Nic Hofman, WKU-- 68,67, 76(+1)

*Competing as individuals

Results-- WKU Final

T2nd. Connery Meyer, WKU-- 72, 70, 65 (-3)

T4th.  Stephen Warren-- 73, 68, 70(+1)

T4th. Nic Hofman-- 68,67,76 (+1)

 T7th.Luke Fuller-- 73, 70, 69 (+2)

T59th. Gage Doyle-- 78, 80, 75 (+23)

