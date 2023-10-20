3rd Annual ‘Hooves & Harvest’ Festival taking place Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The third Annual ‘Hooves & Harvest Festival is this Saturday at the WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center.

The event is put on by New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding, which offers horseback riding therapy to individuals with special needs.

“It helps work on their core strength or self-confidence. Some individuals with special needs don’t have as many outdoor opportunities. So this is a great way to get people outside and put them in a caregiver role as opposed to them being the one that’s always been taken care of,” said New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding Board President, Erica Cutright.

The event is free with over 40 craft vendors and over 30 community members who will be handing out candy for a trunk-or-treat style event.

“It’s a free trunk or treat event, so we encourage people to come dressed up, it’s not obligated, but if they want to come dressed up, great,” Cutright said. “We’re gonna have music playing, it’s just gonna be a fun afternoon.”

There will also be food trucks, pony rides, and hay rides.

“This is our big fundraiser for the year. It allows us to take care of the property that we use for the horses [and] allows us to take care of the horses,” Cutright said. “Horses are not cheap animals, so we want to take care of them and give them the best quality of life as they provide services to our community.”

She added one of the best parts of the event is when she sees the kids become interested in horses.

“Whether it’s just a simple pony ride or going up and petting the horses, just kind of sparking that interest, “Cutright said. “In my full-time job, I work with individuals with special needs. I like that we have this resource that gets individuals outside and builds their self-confidence.”

The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information visit nbtr-bg.org or the New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding Facebook page.

The WKU Ag Expo Center is located at 406 Elrod Rd.

