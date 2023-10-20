Cameron campaign hopeful Warren County will ‘be the difference’ in state governor’s race

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – With just over two weeks remaining before Election Day, Daniel Cameron made a stop in Warren County to rally voters for his campaign.

Cameron arrived a few minutes after his scheduled 3 p.m. appearance Friday at the Warren County GOP Headquarters in Bowling Green. He was accompanied by U.S. Senator Rand Paul.

The two made four stops across Kentucky in a final push to rally voters for Cameron’s efforts to become Kentucky’s next governor. He faces incumbent Governor Andy Beshear Nov. 7.

”Let’s make sure we tell every neighbor how quickly and important it is to get to the polls,” Cameron said. “Warren County is going to play an outsize role in this race. You all will be the difference between a win or loss. Let’s leave it all on the field.”

Supporters were already filling the room around 2:30 p.m. in anticipation of Cameron and Paul’s arrival. One supporter was texting Cameron directly and announced his arrival was looming.

Between Paul and Cameron, the two spoke for about 15 minutes to the room of nearly 100 people. Paul touted his work in promoting conservative values in Washington.

“Now I’m concerned it’s not just the color of your skin, it’s the shade of your ideology,” Sen. Paul said. “It could be whether you’re Republican or Democrat that you’re treated differently, and people are worried about that.”

The senator rallied around what he considers mishandlings of the pandemic. Paul has been a staunch supporter of investigating former National Institute of Health Director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s role in funding laboratories in Wuhan, China, before the pandemic. He said Dr. Fauci’s statements trickled down to states and local governments.

“When he says that, it filters down to your blue state governors,” Paul said. “It filtered down to DWP. You know who DWP is? ‘Drunk With Power Andy Beshear’ inflicted all of this on us.”

Mumbles of support traveled through the crowd, and some nodded their heads and occasionally clapped.

Warren County Judge/Executive Doug Gorman was the host of the event, a Cameron campaign staffer said. He welcomed the crowd to “God’s country: Warren County.”

“Warren County is going to do their part and elect Daniel Cameron our next governor of this great state,” he said.

Warren County has 92,564 registered voters, according to the latest data provided Oct. 13 by the State Board of Elections. Of those, 41,657 are Republicans while 40,190 are Democrats.

