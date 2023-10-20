Great weekend ahead!

Sunny weekend weather ahead!
By Davis Wells
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a much drier day compared to some of the thunderstorms that had passed through our area Thursday, we have a great weekend of weather ahead.

Friday overnight into Saturday: Temperatures Friday night into Saturday will drop into the lower 40s with clear skies.

Saturday: Temperatures will rise throughout the day into the mid 70s with plenty of sun. An excellent day for any outdoor plans.

Saturday overnight into Sunday: Temperatures will again drop into the low 40s.

Sunday: Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s with sunny skies staying overhead.

Sunday overnight into Monday: Temperatures will drop back into the low 40s, however a few places could drop into the 30s creating frost for a few areas. If you have any outdoor plants, be sure to bring those indoors.

Weekend weather
Weekend weather(Davis Wells)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Taylor, 18, and Nakeitha Jackson, 21, were arrested at a traffic stop for a drug bust in...
Logan County traffic stop leads to drug bust, 2 men arrested
Police say she was last seen being picked up at the Glasgow High School by a man named Jimmy...
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found safe
31W Southbound traffic is being diverted to Glasgow at the 5 Star until the roadway is cleared.
Portion of Louisville Rd closed due to injury accident, pedestrian flown from scene
Dispatchers say the fire was reported around 11 a.m. Monday on Township Road.
UPDATE: Campbell Lane is back open after brush fire
The homeowner claims the contractor tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.
Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars

Latest News

As you head out the door Friday morning for work and school, expect some more cloud cover, but...
Nice and sunny for Friday
As you head out the door Friday morning for work and school, expect some more cloud cover, but...
Nice and sunny for Friday
Peek at the weekend
The weather is settling down
The latest news and weather.
WBKO Weather 4pm - Storms tonight