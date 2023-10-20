Great weekend ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a much drier day compared to some of the thunderstorms that had passed through our area Thursday, we have a great weekend of weather ahead.

Friday overnight into Saturday: Temperatures Friday night into Saturday will drop into the lower 40s with clear skies.

Saturday: Temperatures will rise throughout the day into the mid 70s with plenty of sun. An excellent day for any outdoor plans.

Saturday overnight into Sunday: Temperatures will again drop into the low 40s.

Sunday: Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s with sunny skies staying overhead.

Sunday overnight into Monday: Temperatures will drop back into the low 40s, however a few places could drop into the 30s creating frost for a few areas. If you have any outdoor plants, be sure to bring those indoors.

Weekend weather (Davis Wells)

