Hamas says it is releasing 2 US hostages held in Gaza
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas said Friday it was releasing two American citizens they were holding captive in Gaza since their Oct. 7 raid on Israel.
The Palestinian militant group said in a statement that in an agreement with the Qatari government it was freeing a mother and daughter for humanitarian reasons.
GRAPHIC WARNING: Video includes content some may find disturbing.
U.S. and Israeli officials did not immediately comment on the statement.
Israel says Hamas has taken 203 people from Israel into Gaza.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.