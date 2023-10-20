Hilltoppers unveil Big Red Helmets

Each helmet has Big Red in a different position depending on the player's position.
Each helmet has Big Red in a different position depending on the player's position.(Steve Roberts, WKU)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football on Friday unveiled the unique helmets it will wear for its game against Liberty on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Houchens-Smith Stadium, featuring seven different Big Red logos.

The Big Red logos on each players’ helmet will be based on position groups.

The logo for quarterbacks will feature Big Red throwing a football, the logo for running backs will feature Big Red in the Heisman Trophy pose, the logo for receivers and tight ends will feature Big Red catching a football, the logo for offensive and defensive linemen will feature Big Red in a three-point stance, the logo for linebackers will feature Big Red with his hands on his knees ready to make a play, the logo for defensive backs will feature Big Red celebrating a pass breakup and the logo for specialists will feature Big Red kicking a football.

In addition to the logos based on position groups, WKU has added a new bumper to the front of the helmet with Big Red’s eyes.

WKU debuted Big Red helmets last season for the Nov. 12, 2022, game against Rice – a 45-10 Hilltopper win.

Those helmets only featured Big Red throwing the football.

The new helmet is part of an overall uniform makeover this fall, which also included stripes being added to the jerseys, pants and helmets, and the addition of the “Tops” script logo under the belt.

WKU sits at 4-3 overall this season and 2-1 in Conference USA play.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Taylor, 18, and Nakeitha Jackson, 21, were arrested at a traffic stop for a drug bust in...
Logan County traffic stop leads to drug bust, 2 men arrested
31W Southbound traffic is being diverted to Glasgow at the 5 Star until the roadway is cleared.
Portion of Louisville Rd closed due to injury accident, pedestrian flown from scene
Police say she was last seen being picked up at the Glasgow High School by a man named Jimmy...
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found safe
Dispatchers say the fire was reported around 11 a.m. Monday on Township Road.
UPDATE: Campbell Lane is back open after brush fire
The homeowner claims the contractor tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.
Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars

Latest News

After a slew of bad weather and delays, the Bowling Green Lady Purples fell to the Sacred Heart...
Lady Purples fall to Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament
Greenwood High School senior and University of Kentucky commit, Jacob Lang, was named 2023...
Greenwood’s Jacob Lang named 2023 Kentucky Mr. Golf
After a slew of bad weather and delays, the Bowling Green Lady Purples fell to the Sacred Heart...
Lady Purples fall to Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament
Lang sinks a putt in the first round of the Leachman Buick GMC/KHSAA State Golf Championships.
Greenwood’s Jacob Lang named 2023 Kentucky Mr. Golf
Hilltopper Golf junior Connery Meyer logged the program’s best individual finish since 2019 as...
WKU Men’s Golf wins the Xavier Invitational