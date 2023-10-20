Hometown Hauntings: Proof After Paranormal investigates regional hauntings

This week, we focus on a group of investigators that use their curiosity and high-tech equipment to look into those dark corners of our area.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Paranormal investigators are dedicated individuals or teams who delve into the unexplained, seeking to uncover mysteries beyond the realm of conventional science.

They employ a combination of science and curiosity about the supernatural to explore phenomena such as ghosts, UFOs, cryptids, and haunted locations. Their work often involves extensive research, data analysis, and a commitment to dispelling myths while remaining open to the unexplained.

“We take what we do very seriously,” said Brandon Ellis, Founder of Proof After Paranormal.

Ellis was once a skeptic, admitting that it took an encounter with something that he couldn’t explain to begin the process of changing his mind.

13 years ago, Ellis and a friend went on their first investigation with only a flashlight and a recorder. He says that his first outings weren’t successful because he did not approach the investigations with an open mind. However, as he gained insight and mentorship from others, his outlook changed.

Proof After Paranormal is now a team of eight individuals dedicated to finding the truth behind paranormal claims. They even have an engineer who builds custom equipment for the group.

Their investigations have taken them to various locations, not all of which proved to be haunted. With possible hauntings, there are different kinds.

“There’s several different levels of hauntings and it will start from residual on up. Intelligent spirits, they can communicate with you by responding to your answers directly. Residual, they don’t even know you exist. They’re kind of just doing their own thing in their spiritual world,” Ellis said.

Despite the interchangeability of the terms “paranormal investigator” and “ghost hunter” there is a difference between the two.

“An investigator is going to thoroughly investigate everything. Not just the paranormal part but the history,” he said. “Everything that we do is investigated with a fine-toothed comb.”

His faith also plays a role in his approach to investigating the paranormal.

“Science only goes so far then comes God,” Ellis said. “If he doesn’t want you to know the answers, then you’re not going to have the answers.”

Ellis also said that patience and persistence are key to successful investigations.

“It’s not unusual to visit a location a hundred times and receive no evidence on ninety-nine of those occasions, only to uncover a wealth of evidence on the hundredth visit,” he said.

For those interested in seeing Proof After Paranormal’s adventures or even joining them on an investigation, they can be found on Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

