‘I just wanted him to answer my question:’ Suspect accused of harassing officer explains actions

It began with a traffic stop and ended with a man booked into jail after police say he followed the officer in an act of intimidation.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
The irony is that the “following” stopped at the jail, where Linsdey Buntain was booked shortly after.

Buntain, 47, is charged with menacing and harassment. He spoke with WKYT’s Phil Pendleton as he was leaving the jail Friday afternoon. He claims it was all a big misunderstanding that led to his charges.

“I had no ill intent. I just wanted him to answer my question,” said Buntain.

He says he wanted the officer who pulled him over to explain the reckless driving charge. Police say during that stop, Buntain used a racial slur, was uncooperative and argumentative, and after the stop ended, he followed the officer for several miles. Police say it was a sign of intimidation.

“So he started summoning other officers to the area. At this point, we don’t know what this person’s intentions were. Did he want to harm the officer, was he armed with a weapon? All those are unknown factors,” said Danville Police Assistant Chief Glenn Doan.

“I ain’t saying that was the right thing to do. I ain’t saying that was right. But I can’t change it now, but as far as the racial slur, absolutely not,” said Buntain.

Police say the ordeal was frightening and tense for the officer. They say this goes to show why a routine traffic stop can many times not be routine.

Buntain says he meant no harm to the officer.

“But when he left me up there after I changed my mind, instantly, like I do have a question, he should have answered me right there. And this wouldn’t have happened,” Buntain said.

“I don’t know if he was trying to bait the officer into a confrontation or just very upset over the ticket,” said Assistant Chief Doan.

The charges that Buntain is facing are both misdemeanors.

