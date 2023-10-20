Indictments returned in Winners Circle murder case, arraignment scheduled

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Indictments were returned on Wednesday on David Proffitt, the man who confessed to the murder of his girlfriend, Alexandra Hemmann, on Aug. 4, then stealing her vehicle and fleeing to Indianapolis.

Eight indictments were returned including murder, first-degree strangulation, abuse of a corpse, theft by unlawful taking of property, three counts of second-degree forgery and second-degree persistent felony offender.

On Aug. 12, the Bowling Green Police Department was called to 1043 Winners Circle for a welfare check.

It was then that they discovered the body of 22-year-old Hemmann, whom Proffitt had strangled to death eight days prior.

At Proffitt’s preliminary hearing on Aug. 30, it was revealed that Proffitt was posing as Hemmann for eight days sending messages to her friends and family.

An arraignment has been scheduled for Monday Oct. 30.

Proffitt currently remains in the Warren County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

