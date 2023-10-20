Iowa teen saves neighbor’s life with help from ‘Stop the Bleed’ training

An Iowa teen used his "Stop the Bleed" training to save the life of his neighbor after a nearly fatal farm accident.
By Jacqueline Fernandez and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOCKTON, Iowa (WOWT/Gray News) - According to a report from JAMA Surgery, rural residents experience double the wait time for emergency medical services personnel to arrive compared to urban residents.

That’s where the Stop the Bleed campaign comes in.

The national training initiative is designed so anyone can treat blood loss.

One woman from rural Iowa said she probably wouldn’t be alive if her neighbor didn’t undergo the training.

“I thought, ‘If he doesn’t come back around this way, I could very easily die laying here,’ because nobody travels up and down that route very often, ever,” Pat Kemery said.

Thirteen-year-old Weston Drake is the hero Kemery was referring to. He and Kemery are neighbors who live on their own family farms in Blockton, Iowa.

“We all help one another, and that’s kind of how it goes I guess in small towns around here,” Weston said.

So when Weston rounded the corner in his tractor one day, he noticed something wasn’t right.

“I came around the corner, and I saw the four-wheeler rolled over, and I saw Pat was kind of pinned under it,” Weston said.

That’s when his Stop the Bleed training surfaced.

“Since I had that training, when Pat got in the wreck, one thing the paramedics said was always to stay calm and analyze the situation,” Weston said.

A person can bleed to death in as little as three minutes.

“Oh, I thought if he goes up that other driveway and I’m left there, I would probably have lost my legs,” Kemery added.

Stop The Bleed training takes about 45 minutes to an hour. Participants watch a presentation, practice applying a tourniquet to limbs and packing wounds with gauze.

“I think it’s very important, and I think it’s wonderful that they teach stuff like that because people in a small town a lot of times will never call for help and they need help. If they have young people around that can help them, it’s definitely a benefit,” said Kemery.

Doctors said packing the wound or applying a tourniquet will be painful for victims, but it’s better than the alternative.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Taylor, 18, and Nakeitha Jackson, 21, were arrested at a traffic stop for a drug bust in...
Logan County traffic stop leads to drug bust, 2 men arrested
31W Southbound traffic is being diverted to Glasgow at the 5 Star until the roadway is cleared.
Portion of Louisville Rd closed due to injury accident, pedestrian flown from scene
Dispatchers say the fire was reported around 11 a.m. Monday on Township Road.
UPDATE: Campbell Lane is back open after brush fire
The homeowner claims the contractor tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.
Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars
Police say she was last seen being picked up at the Glasgow High School by a man named Jimmy...
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found safe

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee leaves the Republican caucus...
Republicans are facing death threats as the election for speaker gets mired in personal feuds
FILE - Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto...
Long lines at gas pump unlikely, but Middle East crisis could disrupt oil supplies, raise prices
FILE - Marlon Wayans attends the "Marlon" FYC Event at UCB Theatre, June 6, 2018, in Los...
Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly prosecuted after being racially targeted by gate agent
Sidney Powell has already pleaded guilty to reduced charges. (WSB, CNN, POOL, FOX BUSINESS,...
Ex-Trump lawyer flips, pleads guilty in Georgia