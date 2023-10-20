Kentucky voting registration surges

(WFIE)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State Michael Adams announced voter registration surged in the 10 days before the voter registration deadline, with 6,462 voters registering from Oct. 1 through 10.

“Voter registration is just the start: don’t forget to vote on November 7th – or use the no-excuse early voting days we have provided, November 2nd-4th. Find your voting locations and times at govote.ky.gov,” said Adams.

In the first 10 days of October, Kentucky saw 1,803 voters removed – 1,617 deceased voters, 145 who moved out of state and registered to vote elsewhere, 21 who were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 20 who voluntarily de-registered.

Republican registrants account for 46 percent of the electorate, with 1,602,958 voters.

Republican registration increased by 2,678 voters, a .17 percent increase.

Democratic registrants make up 44 percent of the electorate, with 1,527,115 voters.

Democratic registration rose by 823 voters, a .05 percent increase.

There are 354,754 voters registered under other political parties, 10 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 1,158 voters, a .33 percent increase.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Taylor, 18, and Nakeitha Jackson, 21, were arrested at a traffic stop for a drug bust in...
Logan County traffic stop leads to drug bust, 2 men arrested
Police say she was last seen being picked up at the Glasgow High School by a man named Jimmy...
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found safe
31W Southbound traffic is being diverted to Glasgow at the 5 Star until the roadway is cleared.
Portion of Louisville Rd closed due to injury accident, pedestrian flown from scene
Dispatchers say the fire was reported around 11 a.m. Monday on Township Road.
UPDATE: Campbell Lane is back open after brush fire
The homeowner claims the contractor tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.
Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars

Latest News

Halloween "Michael Myers" actor Tyler Mane
VIDEO: ‘Halloween’ actor Tyler Mane to appear at Skeleton’s Lair Scream Park
Police say she was last seen being picked up at the Glasgow High School by a man named Jimmy...
Missing Glasgow teen found safe
Police say she was last seen being picked up at the Glasgow High School by a man named Jimmy...
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found safe
Russellville Police say she’s believed to be with her 19-year-old boyfriend.
Search underway for missing Russellville teen