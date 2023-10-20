Lady Purples fall to Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a slew of bad weather and delays, the Bowling Green Lady Purples fell to the Sacred Heart Valkyries, 2-0, in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament.

The Lady Purples made sure to establish early in the game that they were not going to back down, be pushed around or scared to go up against one of the top teams in the state. For the first 10 or so minutes of the game, Bowling Green played on the offensive and had the Valkyries defense on it’s heels, having a couple opportunities to score.

Bowling Green’s offense is dangerous when Maggie Morris can take a free kick and boot it 50 yards into the box, but Sacred Heart’s defense was there on multiple occasions to prevent the score from happening.

The Valkyries had a clear size advantage but the Lady Purples were there every step of the way for the first 30 minutes, including junior defender Kaidence Dunagan who prevented Sacred Heart’s leading scorer from getting into a rhythm on offense. The Purples midfield took a lot of bumps and bruises but kept making the Valkyries work for every opportunity it had.

This game was about who would catch who slipping first and in the 31st minute, the ball got behind the Purples defense, Sacred heart’s Lilly Lund took one shot, it bounced off Purples freshman goalie Ella Weisbrook and Lund made the second opportunity count to take the lead.

This game saw everything from many yellow cards to both sides, bodies flying all over the field, injuries, and of course a downpour of rain that came out of nowhere to cause the delay.

After the delay ended, Sacred Heart added one more on the board in the 77th minute off a Nora Dimmitt goal.

There was a ton of heart left on that field as the Lady Purples season comes to an end in the state tournament quarterfinals as bowling green falls to Sacred Heart 2-0.

Bowling Green ends the season with an 18-6 record and the senior class of Breece Bryant, Teegan Correa, Reese Lowery, Liz Moran and Maggie Morris finish their careers with three straight 4th region championships.

