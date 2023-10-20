Man indicted after May domestic assault incident at Mammoth Cave National Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A Bowling Green man is facing a federal indictment after a domestic assault incident at Mammoth Cave National Park.

According to the indictment, Rakan F. Elsalem, 39, was charged with one count of domestic assault by a habitual offender. On May 1, 2023, Elsalem allegedly committed a domestic assault within the Mammoth Cave National Park, a place within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky.

At the time Elsalem committed the domestic assault, he had two prior convictions for offenses that would have been, if subject to federal jurisdiction, assault against a spouse or intimate partner. These included convictions of assault in the fourth-degree on Sept. 22, 2020, and on Jan. 24, 2022, in Warren District Court, the news release said.

Elsalem made his initial court appearance on Oct. 19, 2023, before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.

If convicted, Elsalem faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.

The indictment was returned Oct. 11, and an ongoing investigation is being led by the National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

