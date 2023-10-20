Monroe County prepares for wet/dry decision on Nov. 7

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Monroe County last made their vote on the legalization of alcohol sales in the county in 2017, electing to keep the county dry.

That dry status may change on Nov. 7 when voters return to the polls, once again with the option of Monroe switching to a wet county.

With the recent inclusion of Allen County, Monroe County is now surrounded on all sides by counties that have legalized alcohol sales. Advocates on both sides of the issue say they’ve spoken to representatives of these counties but with varying results and advice.

“We have heard where there’s a lot of those particular counties, after the election, a lot of the citizens were disheartened because when the state came down and talked to them and told them, ‘this is what you’re gonna get,’ they were very disappointed because they were led to believe it was going to be significantly more money,” said Darrick Proffitt, president of Monroe County Concerned Citizens.

Monroe County Concerned Citizens was formed to protest the sale of alcohol in the months leading to the 2017 election and has since formed programming against drug abuse and for election awareness.

Proffitt claims that the county would see roughly $50,000 annually from the five percent tax put on alcoholic beverage sales. From their perspective, this amount is not enough to outweigh the cost of hiring ABC administrators or the potential impact on law enforcement.

“So now, the election has come up again for another wet/dry, so we’re all coordinating again, getting together again, and we just feel that the problems from alcohol will outweigh the economic gain from alcohol,” Proffitt said. “Businesses will gain, alcohol companies will gain, but the citizens of Monroe County, we feel like it could be more of a strain than an economic help.”

Voters on the other side of the issue, in favor of the sale of alcohol, agree that the conversation should not be about drinking, but about economics. Also taking advice from Allen County representatives, they’ve taken notice of the efficacy of weighing profits lost from residents leaving the county to buy their drinks elsewhere.

“It’s simple math, that was like $250,000 that could’ve gone into their general budget. Then that money also supports and pays for the person that’s gotta govern and be the ABC enforcer for the State of Kentucky in Allen County, so it’s a win-win. We get the sales tax revenue and we get some money for our first responders and police that will free up money in the general budget,” said Amanda Ross, a Monroe County native and advocate for the sale of alcohol.

Ross hopes to see the sale of alcohol fuel further growth in her home county, inviting opportunities for tourism and businesses.

“I left here in 1997, right after I graduated high school because I went to college. While I was in Bowling Green, in college, I moved to Nashville and finished my college degree. This town has not changed since 1997,” Ross said. “There’s been some industry that has even left since then, but then you go and you see Livingston, Tennessee’s vibrant downtown, all the businesses that have hit there. Well, they became wet between that time.”

‘Vote No’ advocates claim that Monroe County does not have the tourism industry to make up the difference, though again, the ‘Vote Yes’ side disagrees, citing Tompkinsville’s iconic barbecue and lake life.

“We have great roads now coming into the county, and we have this little golden jewel nugget called Dale Hollow Lake. Any place I go in the world, I can say Dale Hollow Lake, and people know it,” Ross said. “So, they can come through here and buy some alcohol and spend some money on the way to Dale Hollow Lake.”

Both sides of the issue encourage Monroe County residents to research the pros and cons of counties transitioning wet. A final decision will be made during the Nov. 7 election.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.