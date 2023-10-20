Nice and sunny for Friday

As you head out the door Friday morning for work and school, expect some more cloud cover, but...
As you head out the door Friday morning for work and school, expect some more cloud cover, but sunshine does increase during the day.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As you head out the door Friday morning for work and school, expect some more cloud cover, but sunshine does increase during the day.

Nice and sunny for Friday

Temperatures start in the mid 50s but warming up nicely into the upper 60s. Temperatures overnight into Saturday will then drop again into the mid 40s to start out Saturday.

This weekend will be a fantastic time to get outdoors or even open up the windows with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures Saturday will reach into mid 70s and Sunday into mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Taylor, 18, and Nakeitha Jackson, 21, were arrested at a traffic stop for a drug bust in...
Logan County traffic stop leads to drug bust, 2 men arrested
31W Southbound traffic is being diverted to Glasgow at the 5 Star until the roadway is cleared.
Portion of Louisville Rd closed due to injury accident, pedestrian flown from scene
Dispatchers say the fire was reported around 11 a.m. Monday on Township Road.
UPDATE: Campbell Lane is back open after brush fire
The homeowner claims the contractor tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.
Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars
Police say she was last seen being picked up at the Glasgow High School by a man named Jimmy...
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found safe

Latest News

As you head out the door Friday morning for work and school, expect some more cloud cover, but...
Nice and sunny for Friday
Peek at the weekend
The weather is settling down
Rounds of rain expected later today!
Rounds of rain expected later today!
Rounds of rain expected later today!
Rounds of rain expected later today!