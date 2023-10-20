BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As you head out the door Friday morning for work and school, expect some more cloud cover, but sunshine does increase during the day.

Nice and sunny for Friday

Temperatures start in the mid 50s but warming up nicely into the upper 60s. Temperatures overnight into Saturday will then drop again into the mid 40s to start out Saturday.

This weekend will be a fantastic time to get outdoors or even open up the windows with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures Saturday will reach into mid 70s and Sunday into mid 60s.

