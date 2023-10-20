Police: Missing Glasgow teen last seen picked up by man at school

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A search is underway for a missing Glasgow teen last seen picked up at her high school Thursday.

The Glasgow Police Department says they’re looking for Katharine Sandoval, 16.

She’s described as having brown hair and eyes.

Police say she was last seen being picked up at the Glasgow High School by a man named Jimmy Angel. Police provided a photo of the truck they say he was driving.

Glasgow Police say Katharine Sandoval was last seen being picked up iat the Glasgow High School by Jimmy Angel in truck. (Glasgow Police Department)

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151 and speak with Glasgow Police Officer Ross Roderick.

