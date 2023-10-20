Search underway for missing Russellville teen

Russellville Police say she’s believed to be with her 19-year-old boyfriend.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are asking for help finding a teen girl reporting missing Thursday.

According to Russellville Police, Dolce Mendez, 15, was last known to be en route to the school bus pickup location on the Emerson Bypass around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

She’s believed to be with her boyfriend Melvin Garcia, approximately 19.

Mendez is described as a Hispanic girl, 5′4″ tall, weighs 85 lbs., with brown eyes and straight black hair. It’s unknown what type of clothes she was last seen wearing.

Police say Garcia is believed to drive an SUV, but did not have any additional information at this time.

If you have any information on where Mendez or Garcia may be, call Russellville Police immediately at 270-726-4911.

