VIDEO: ‘Halloween’ actor Tyler Mane to appear at Skeleton’s Lair Scream Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Actor Tyler Mane, who is known for playing Michael Myers in Rob Zombie’s Halloween movies, Sabretooth in X-Men, Ajax in Troy, and who is also a former pro wrestler visited AM Kentucky Friday.

Manes talked about his career, his upcoming project, “The Last Spartan: Red Tape”, which brings awareness to human trafficking, and his appearance at Skeleton’s Lair Scream Park.

The Halloween actor will be at Skeleton’s Lair Scream Park Oct. 20 and 21.

Purchase to the scream park is required to meet Manes.

Autographs- $30

Selfies- $20

Combo- $40

For tickets and information log onto Skeleton’s Lair Scream Park.

