VIDEO: ‘Halloween’ actor Tyler Mane to appear at Skeleton’s Lair Scream Park

"Halloween" actor Tyler Mane visits Am Kentucky to talk about his career, new project, and his appearance at Skeleton's Lair Scream Park on 10/20 & 10/21
By Kelly Austin
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Actor Tyler Mane, who is known for playing Michael Myers in Rob Zombie’s Halloween movies, Sabretooth in X-Men, Ajax in Troy, and who is also a former pro wrestler visited AM Kentucky Friday.

Manes talked about his career, his upcoming project, “The Last Spartan: Red Tape”, which brings awareness to human trafficking, and his appearance at Skeleton’s Lair Scream Park.

The Halloween actor will be at Skeleton’s Lair Scream Park Oct. 20 and 21.

Purchase to the scream park is required to meet Manes.

Autographs- $30

Selfies- $20

Combo- $40

For tickets and information log onto Skeleton’s Lair Scream Park.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Taylor, 18, and Nakeitha Jackson, 21, were arrested at a traffic stop for a drug bust in...
Logan County traffic stop leads to drug bust, 2 men arrested
31W Southbound traffic is being diverted to Glasgow at the 5 Star until the roadway is cleared.
Portion of Louisville Rd closed due to injury accident, pedestrian flown from scene
Police say she was last seen being picked up at the Glasgow High School by a man named Jimmy...
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found safe
Dispatchers say the fire was reported around 11 a.m. Monday on Township Road.
UPDATE: Campbell Lane is back open after brush fire
The homeowner claims the contractor tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.
Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars

Latest News

Police say she was last seen being picked up at the Glasgow High School by a man named Jimmy...
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found safe
Russellville Police say she’s believed to be with her 19-year-old boyfriend.
Search underway for missing Russellville teen
Police learned the other person involved in the crash was under the influence.
Hopkinsville police officer injured in crash while en route to active pursuit
Bowling Green Pride will officially begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Circus Square Park.
Full weekend of events planned for Bowling Green’s 6th Pride festival
Late last month, flight instructor Timothy McKellar Jr., 22, and student pilot Connor...
Aviation professor: Majority of flight instructors have less than one year of experience