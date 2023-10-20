WCSO: Training exercise at justice center no cause for concern

Warren County Justice Center
Warren County Justice Center(WBKO)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory Friday, saying upcoming training exercises at the Warren County Justice Center are no cause for concern.

The training is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 21 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the advisory posted to Facebook.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies will be involved in the training.

“Do not be alarmed to see multiple first responder vehicles in the parking lot as it is only a training exercise,” the post said.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Taylor, 18, and Nakeitha Jackson, 21, were arrested at a traffic stop for a drug bust in...
Logan County traffic stop leads to drug bust, 2 men arrested
Police say she was last seen being picked up at the Glasgow High School by a man named Jimmy...
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found safe
31W Southbound traffic is being diverted to Glasgow at the 5 Star until the roadway is cleared.
Portion of Louisville Rd closed due to injury accident, pedestrian flown from scene
Dispatchers say the fire was reported around 11 a.m. Monday on Township Road.
UPDATE: Campbell Lane is back open after brush fire
The homeowner claims the contractor tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.
Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars

Latest News

Rakan F. Elsalem, 39, was charged with one count of domestic assault by a habitual offender in...
Man indicted after May domestic assault incident at Mammoth Cave National Park
Rita Scott and Nicki Smith spoke with Kelly Austin about the upcoming Fall Festival hosted by...
The Club at Olde Stone hosting Fall Festival
Anna Beth Gillon is an actress playing Mina Harker in Fountain Square Players' production of...
Fountain Square Players presents "Dracula"
Kentucky voting registration surges