WCSO: Training exercise at justice center no cause for concern

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory Friday, saying upcoming training exercises at the Warren County Justice Center are no cause for concern.

The training is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 21 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the advisory posted to Facebook.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies will be involved in the training.

“Do not be alarmed to see multiple first responder vehicles in the parking lot as it is only a training exercise,” the post said.

No further information was provided.

