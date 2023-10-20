WKU unveils new intermural 120,000 square foot Hilltopper Field house

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Western Kentucky University’s Board of Reagents Committee met to discuss plans for a new state-of-the-art field house and press box, the Hilltopper Field house.

The building will be an area that will provide a space for WKU Forensics, E-sports programs, and a training facility for the Big Red Marching Band and Hilltopper Athletics.

This new facility will be located between Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium and Nick Denes Field.

The 15,300 square-foot press box is going to be located above the existing Harbaugh Club and will be home to television broadcasts, radio broadcasts, radio booths, coaches’ booths, working press, and game operations for the Hilltoppers football games.

With Hilltoppers Fieldhouse, WKU hopes to bring a diverse range of teams and clubs to a shared space.

WKU President Dr. Timothy Caboni explained how this facility sets the university apart.

“This is a unique project. One of the things that made it so interesting was the combination of competitive activities and creating spaces where folks had access to the building the practice facility, but also had their own unique space where they can build a team,” Caboni said, “and so that was a challenge and I think a challenge that they really met well.”

In terms of the new and improved press box, Caboni felt the current press box came with issues that were not representative of the university, so changes were necessary.

“There’s not an elevator, they have to walk up a flight of stairs. It’s non-air conditioned, [and] the sun is directly in your eyes when you’re broadcasting a game. It’s a facility that doesn’t represent who we are today,” Caboni said. “We want to make sure that anyone who comes to our campus feels welcome, understands who we are, and that we do things the right way at WKU. So all of our broadcast partners, all of our visiting coaches or visiting athletic directors and their teams will have an experience that says, ‘Hey, we’re first class and we’re going to treat you the right way.’”

Graduate Assistant in the E-Sports program, Jessica Manrow, has high hopes for E-sports to have a new facility to use on campus.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our students to really shine for the university and we are just so excited to have the competitive environment that our students deserve,” Manrow said. “They can be proud of [themselves] because they put a lot of hard work time, effort, [and] dedication into what they do.”

A ground-breaking for the field house will take place on Friday, Nov. 10.

Construction for the press box will take place in December.

The Hilltopper Fieldhouse is set to be completed in 2025 and the press box is expected to be ready for kickoff in 2024.

