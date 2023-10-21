Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Senator Rand Paul enocourage people to vote

(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Senator Rand Paul were at Jeffersontown Beach on Friday for a rally to encourage people to go out and vote.

Cameron, the Republican candidate for governor, stressed the importance of Kentuckians making their voices heard, especially when Election Day comes.

“We’ve got to make sure that everyone understands what the stakes are,” Cameron said. “This is the biggest governor’s race in the country this year. We’ve got to make sure that we tell the nation that we care about our values.”

Election Day 2023 in on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rakan F. Elsalem, 39, was charged with one count of domestic assault by a habitual offender in...
Man indicted after May domestic assault incident at Mammoth Cave National Park
David Proffitt
Indictments returned in Winners Circle murder case, arraignment scheduled
Police say she was last seen being picked up at the Glasgow High School by a man named Jimmy...
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found safe
Russellville Police say she’s believed to be with her 19-year-old boyfriend.
Search underway for missing Russellville teen
FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.
Chick-fil-A to pay $4.4M settlement, accused of inflating prices

Latest News

Bowling Green Police searching for car break in suspect
Suspect seen breaking into car in Bowling Green
The Butler County Animal Shelter said people left a mattress in the dumpster Wednesday...
Butler County community helps animal shelter after someone dumps bedbug-invested mattress
This week, we focus on a group of investigators that use their curiosity and high-tech...
Hometown Hauntings: Proof After Paranormal investigates regional hauntings
In addition to the logos based on position groups, WKU has added a new bumper to the front of...
WKU football unveils new helmets
Both sides of the issue say the conversation is not about drinking, but about economics for the...
Monroe County prepares for wet/dry decision on Nov. 7