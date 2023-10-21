Football Friday Night 10-20-23: Week 10

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night
By Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We wrapped up district play around the region in high school football as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day bring you our Game of the Week, and find out who will claim those district crowns.

Hart County claims the 3A District 2 title with a 22-18 win over Franklin-Simpson,

FINAL

Hart County 21

Franklin-Simpson 18

Cougars beat the Raiders 49-21

FINAL

Warren East 21

Logan County 49

Panthers beat Pilots 42-6

FINAL

Fulton County 6

Russellville 42

FINAL

Greenwood 13

Bowling Green 48 (Deuce Bailey is now the all-time leading passer)

Glasgow dominates Butler County 47-0.

FINAL

Glasgow 47

Butler County 0

Bruins beat Trojans 43-0

FINAL

Central Hardin 43

Barren County 0

Week 10 Scores

FFN Week 10 Scores

Play of the Week

FFN Week 10: Play of the Week: Russellville Panthers

