Football Friday Night 10-20-23: Week 10
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We wrapped up district play around the region in high school football as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day bring you our Game of the Week, and find out who will claim those district crowns.
FINAL
Hart County 21
Franklin-Simpson 18
FINAL
Warren East 21
Logan County 49
FINAL
Fulton County 6
Russellville 42
FINAL
Greenwood 13
Bowling Green 48 (Deuce Bailey is now the all-time leading passer)
FINAL
Glasgow 47
Butler County 0
FINAL
Central Hardin 43
Barren County 0
