Sebree man runs into nearby home to avoid arrest, deputies say
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Sebree man is facing numerous charges after deputies say he tried to hide from officers during a traffic stop.
Thursday night, an officer pulled over a vehicle pulling into Hillcrest Apartments on Highway 41 North in Sebree.
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, 39-year-old Javier Sosa, stopped the car, got out, and ran off into a nearby residence.
Another law enforcement officer arrived on scene and helped apprehend Sosa, who deputies say was high on drugs.
Investigators revealed they also found meth and marijuana on scene. Sosa was booked into the Webster County Jail and faces charges of:
- Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot)
- Failure of Non-Owner to Maintain Insurance 2nd Offense
- No Operators License
- No Registration Plate
- No Registration Receipt
- Rear License Plate Light Not Illuminated
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance (Aggravating Circumstances)
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.