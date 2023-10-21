Special Olympics Area 5 Bowling Tournament returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual Special Olympics Area 5 Bowling Tournament returned to Bowling Green Saturday morning.

Bowling is one of the most popular sports Special Olympics Kentucky offers every year, drawing more than 1,500 athletes statewide. Saturday morning, some of those athletes got to put their skills to the test at Southern Lanes

“We’ve got our regional Bowling Tournament with special events Kentucky, so we’ve got teams from across the region from Christian County, Barren County, Hardin County, our local delegations here in Bowling Green from the city schools and then also our local program at Bowling Green Parks and Rec,” said Cameron Levis of BG Parks and Recreation. “So, these athletes are out here competing, trying to earn their way to state but also just having a great time bowling.”

This year marks a monumental one for Special Olympics as they celebrate 55 years since their initial global movement. It started in 1970 for Kentuckians, and tournaments like this give the 186 participants today a chance to compete; an opportunity that is sometimes hard to come by.

“Within the world of adaptive recreation and sport, in the world of Special Olympics, it’s us giving these athletes an opportunity to show their community what they’re able to do,” said Levis. “Too often with individuals with disabilities we think about all the things they’re not able to do but when we give them an opportunity to compete in sports, show their skills, we’re really kind of changing the narrative on what it means to have a disability.”

For parents with children that may qualify for Special Olympics, getting involved in the community is easy, and encouraged.

“They can contact our bowling green parks and recreation office, if they’re from a county outside of Warren County, there’s programs that exist, you know Russellville Special Olympics is a program that offers different sports, we’ve got Marin County Special Olympics, Christian County Special Olympics, Allen County does some things within their schools,” said Levis. “There’s a lot of delegations in our region that offer opportunities for individuals with disabilities to pursue sport and be able to compete.”

