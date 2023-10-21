VIDEO: Suspect seen breaking into car in Bowling Green

Bowling Green Police searching for car break in suspect(Bowling Green Police Department)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police Department says they’re searching for a suspect caught on camera breaking into a car.

They say the suspect is behind car break-ins on Sagittarius Avenue.

Police say after activating a car alarm, the suspect fired multiple shots into an unoccupied car.

Their face is covered in the surveillance video, but police hope someone will recognize their walk or clothes.

If you have any information, call BGPD at 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583.

