Woman creates heartfelt Halloween display for terminally ill son

By KGO staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:22 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) – A California homeowner’s Halloween spirit keeps neighbors entertained year after year, but the reason behind the display has a much deeper meaning than the spooky holiday.

Shelly Jimenez is the creator of the San Jose, California, haunted forest on Vernon Avenue.

“The outpouring of love and support that we receive every year, it really means so much to us,” Jimenez said.

From the creepy rat man to the startling witch named Lily, each spooky detail of the display was created for Jimenez’s son Christopher.

He and his twin sister were born prematurely. Christopher has terminal lung disease and other complications.

“The last several months have been really difficult. He no longer leaves the house. He no longer comes outside. He is in a pretty much like a state of dementia,” Jimenez described.

Becoming homebound several years ago kept Christopher from going out and seeing holiday lights, which is something he always loved.

So in 2018, his mother brought the lights to him.

“He just enjoyed it so much, and then the next year 2019, I went a little bit bigger and that’s how it snowballed,” Jimenez said.

Neighbors can’t go past the house without stopping, with many touched by the significance of the display.

“It’s part of our community to do it. So I’m so glad that she’s doing with it,” neighbor Larry Ames said. “It’s amazing.”

The display though isn’t just attracting people from around the block.

“People come from Fresno, San Diego, way, way up north every year just to come by and say, ‘Hi,’ and to visit the display,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez said it’s that community support that inspires her to continue the display, even as things have become more challenging for her family.

“I was not going to do it this year because, like I said, he’s not doing well, but I could not let the community down because they enjoy it so much and it’s actually a gift to me and my family because the outpouring of love and support that we receive every year,” Jimenez added. “It really means so much to us.”

Jimenez said she can’t be sure that her son knows the display is back this year, but does her best to tell him about it.

“How people are still coming by to enjoy this annually, you know, he has a blank stare on his face, but I hope that he really knows that I’ve kept this tradition up for him,” Jimenez said.

