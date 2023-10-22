Cool and comfortable for your Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Highs were a bit warmer than expected today, we climbed to a high of 80° by the afternoon! Tomorrow will be much cooler with highs in the middle 60s and sunshine.

Warmer temps filter in by Monday & midweek

A few of us Sunday night/early Monday morning could see some frost, especially those east of I-65. Consider covering any sensitive plants or vegetation! Warmer temps will return by Monday with highs returning into the middle 70s. Clouds will start to fill in by Tuesday before rain chances increase in our region for Thursday through the weekend. Cooler temperatures will arrive by next weekend after a cold front passes late next week.

