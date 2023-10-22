Cool and comfortable for your Sunday!

Warmer temps filter in by Monday & midweek
By Dana Money
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Highs were a bit warmer than expected today, we climbed to a high of 80° by the afternoon! Tomorrow will be much cooler with highs in the middle 60s and sunshine.

Warmer temps filter in by Monday & midweek

A few of us Sunday night/early Monday morning could see some frost, especially those east of I-65. Consider covering any sensitive plants or vegetation! Warmer temps will return by Monday with highs returning into the middle 70s. Clouds will start to fill in by Tuesday before rain chances increase in our region for Thursday through the weekend. Cooler temperatures will arrive by next weekend after a cold front passes late next week.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rakan F. Elsalem, 39, was charged with one count of domestic assault by a habitual offender in...
Man indicted after May domestic assault incident at Mammoth Cave National Park
David Proffitt
Indictments returned in Winners Circle murder case, arraignment scheduled
Police say she was last seen being picked up at the Glasgow High School by a man named Jimmy...
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found safe
Russellville Police say she’s believed to be with her 19-year-old boyfriend.
Search underway for missing Russellville teen
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night 10-20-23: Week 10

Latest News

Weekend weather
Great weekend ahead!
As you head out the door Friday morning for work and school, expect some more cloud cover, but...
Nice and sunny for Friday
As you head out the door Friday morning for work and school, expect some more cloud cover, but...
Nice and sunny for Friday
Peek at the weekend
The weather is settling down