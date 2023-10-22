Hardin County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman las seen on Oct. 17.
Stephanie Ann Bungert was last seen leaving her home in a tan 2018 Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate number 009XWD.
(Photo of car below)
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-765-5133 or the Hardin County Crime Stoppers line at 800-597-8123.
