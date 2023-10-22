Hardin County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Stephanie Ann Bungert
Stephanie Ann Bungert(Hardin County Sheriff's Office)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman las seen on Oct. 17.

Stephanie Ann Bungert was last seen leaving her home in a tan 2018 Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate number 009XWD.

(Photo of car below)

This is the vehicle that Stephanie was last seen in.
This is the vehicle that Stephanie was last seen in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-765-5133 or the Hardin County Crime Stoppers line at 800-597-8123.

