‘Jake’s Way’ fundraiser supports grieving families

‘Jake’s Way’ fundraiser supports grieving families
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Georgetown woman’s worst nightmare came true just two months before her wedding day. Her fiancé was killed by someone driving under the influence. Now, she’s working to keep his memory alive by helping others.

October 22, 2022 was supposed to be the best day of Cheyenne Combs’ life. That’s the day she and her fiancé were going to get married. Just two months before the big day, Cheyenne went from planning a wedding, to planning a funeral.

“Jake was my fiancé who passed away a little over a year ago in August he was hit by a woman under the influence,” said Combs.

Combs is working to keep Jake’s memory alive by helping others, ‘Jake’s Way.’

“The very last thing that Jake was doing was trying to help others. He was cleaning the road to make sure that nobody else got hurt,” said Combs.

Because Jake loved anything with an engine, they host an annual car and bike cruise in.

“Every penny that is raised here today is going to go towards families in surrounding communities that have lost somebody in a sudden and accidental death,” said Combs.

Combs says Jake was an all around great person and always the best guy in every room. That’s why she wants to make sure his light continues to shine.

“Jake loved this community and it’s so nice to see that the community loved him back and I think that’s today is a good representation of that,” said Combs.

For more information on Jake’s Way, visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Ann Bungert
Hardin County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
A man was found after he spent three days down an embankment following a motorcycle crash.
Man found alive in embankment days after motorcycle crash
The annual Special Olympics Area 5 Bowling Tournament returned to Bowling Green Saturday morning.
Special Olympics Area 5 Bowling Tournament returns to Bowling Green
One of the dogs said to be a hound-beagle type mix and is one of about 20 that officails say is...
More than 30 dogs rescued from ‘serious neglect’
A North Dakota man is in jail for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman.
Woman kidnapped from job at gunpoint: ‘I started losing hope’

Latest News

Brad Harper
Fundraiser held for Simpson County Deputy shot during pursuit
Sunday the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office held a fundraiser for the community to support...
Fundraiser held for Simpson County deputy that was recently shot
Stephanie Ann Bungert was last seen leaving her home in a tan 2018 Chevrolet Malibu with the...
Hardin County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Family and friends of Desman LaDuke marked one year since he was shot and killed by police.
Family of man killed by police holds memorial one year later
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win