Lady Topper Soccer shuts out Liberty, 1-0

(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer (6-3-7, 4-1-2 CUSA) earned a momentous 1-0 win against Liberty (13-2-1, 4-2-1 CUSA) on Saturday night in Lynchburg. The Flames came into the match second in Conference USA standings and the Lady Toppers were in third. With the win, WKU moved up to second place with 14 total points in league play.

“I’m really proud of our team,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “Liberty is a quality opponent, and this is a tough place to win. We managed the game extremely well, especially in the second half. We’re finding ways to win soccer games and peaking at the right time. Great team win!”

Katie Erwin scored the lone goal of the match, finding the back of the net in the 51st minute. Rebecca Roth and Georgia Liapis set up Erwin for the goal, whose first shot bounced off the post but finished it off with the second shot.

It is Erwin’s sixth goal of the season and her third game-winner of the year. The fifth year is up to 16 career goals, putting her just two away from breaking into the WKU top 10 all-time. Her six goals on the season are also just two away from the 10th most in a single season in WKU history.

Goalkeeper Maddie Davis had three saves on the night, including getting a fingertip on a shot from Liberty in the final seconds of the game. Davis also broke up several corner kick and free kick opportunities from the Flames. It was her eighth clean sheet of the season, which is tied for the fifth most by a WKU goalkeeper in a season.

It was the eighth shutout of the season for WKU and the fourth in CUSA play. The Lady Toppers have shut out three straight opponents.

Liberty came into the match 15-1-2 at home over the past two seasons. The Flames have only been shut out two other times this season.

WKU will close out the regular season on Friday, Oct. 27 with first-place New Mexico State at the WKU Soccer Complex. It will be Senior Night for the Lady Toppers.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rakan F. Elsalem, 39, was charged with one count of domestic assault by a habitual offender in...
Man indicted after May domestic assault incident at Mammoth Cave National Park
Bowling Green Police searching for car break in suspect
Suspect seen breaking into car in Bowling Green
Stephanie Ann Bungert
Hardin County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night 10-20-23: Week 10
Lindsey Buntain says he did not utter a racial slur at an officer who pulled him over but does...
‘I just wanted him to answer my question:’ Suspect accused of harassing officer explains actions

Latest News

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers outside hitter Paige Briggs (1) Ohio State Buckeyes at WKU...
Paige Briggs sets new WKU Volleyball record for most aces in one match
WKU Volleyball earns 24th consecutive season of 20 wins or more after sweeping Sam Houston State
WKU Volleyball earns 24th consecutive season of 20 wins or more after sweeping Sam Houston State
The 42nd annual Kentucky Book Festival hosted their free, daylong event this weekend –...
Annual Kentucky Book Festival returns for 42nd year
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night 10-20-23: Week 10