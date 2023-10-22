Lady Topper Soccer shuts out Liberty, 1-0

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer (6-3-7, 4-1-2 CUSA) earned a momentous 1-0 win against Liberty (13-2-1, 4-2-1 CUSA) on Saturday night in Lynchburg. The Flames came into the match second in Conference USA standings and the Lady Toppers were in third. With the win, WKU moved up to second place with 14 total points in league play.

“I’m really proud of our team,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “Liberty is a quality opponent, and this is a tough place to win. We managed the game extremely well, especially in the second half. We’re finding ways to win soccer games and peaking at the right time. Great team win!”

Katie Erwin scored the lone goal of the match, finding the back of the net in the 51st minute. Rebecca Roth and Georgia Liapis set up Erwin for the goal, whose first shot bounced off the post but finished it off with the second shot.

It is Erwin’s sixth goal of the season and her third game-winner of the year. The fifth year is up to 16 career goals, putting her just two away from breaking into the WKU top 10 all-time. Her six goals on the season are also just two away from the 10th most in a single season in WKU history.

Goalkeeper Maddie Davis had three saves on the night, including getting a fingertip on a shot from Liberty in the final seconds of the game. Davis also broke up several corner kick and free kick opportunities from the Flames. It was her eighth clean sheet of the season, which is tied for the fifth most by a WKU goalkeeper in a season.

It was the eighth shutout of the season for WKU and the fourth in CUSA play. The Lady Toppers have shut out three straight opponents.

Liberty came into the match 15-1-2 at home over the past two seasons. The Flames have only been shut out two other times this season.

WKU will close out the regular season on Friday, Oct. 27 with first-place New Mexico State at the WKU Soccer Complex. It will be Senior Night for the Lady Toppers.

