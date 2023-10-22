More than 30 dogs rescued from ‘serious neglect’

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 30 dogs have been rescued from an Estill County home.

Officials called the incident a “serious neglect situation”.

We first told you about the situation on Wednesday. Paws 4 the Cause, a Lexington-based rescue operation, was able to get the worst dogs out of the home.

However, on Friday, the remainder of the dogs were removed from the home on the Estill-Lee county line.

“The food was being thrown out, it was like ‘fend for yourself.’’ The bigger ones bullied the smaller ones out. They were in various state and stages of the malnourished,” Ashley Collins, with the Estill County Animal Shelter, explained.

Officials said the dogs were essentially being starved.

The dogs were reportedly in such bad health that they could not eat regular dog food.

“So we cannot just feed them dry food. We are having to feed them canned pumpkin, canned food, puppy chow, yogurt,” Collins added.

The dogs will receive treatment at the Estill County Animal Shelter, and some may be placed in foster homes. However, the dogs will be brought back to health before they are adopted out.

The shelter director said it has been helpful that the owners agreed to give up the dogs, and shelter workers are optimistic the dogs will make a full recovery.

It is not clear if the animal owners will face charges as the investigation is ongoing.

