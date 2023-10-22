Paige Briggs sets new WKU Volleyball record for most aces in one match

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Having already cementing herself as one of the most decorated WKU Volleyball players of all-time, Paige Briggs broke the program record for most service aces in one match after finishing with 10 aces against Sam Houston State.

“It was so cool. I honestly thought Travis was going to take me out because I thought she would hold the record for the rest of WKU history,” Briggs said. “It’s a really big honor especially with the two people that hold that record are amazing. I had all the luck on my side I got to say. "

The record breaking day was in the first match on Friday when the Tops swept the Bearkats. Briggs finished with 14 kills, 10 aces and 8 digs.

The previous record of 9 aces in a match was held by WKU Volleyball head coach Travis Hudson’s wife Cindy Wiseman Hudson and Beaven Hill Raymond.

“My wife always told me if it gets close I got to get her out whoever it is and I failed to do that last night so I wasn’t sure if my key was going to work when I got home last night but it did,” Travis Hudson said. “As she said there’s no one you’d rather take a record from you than Paige Briggs knowing what she’s meant to this program and how much she cares about being great on a day to day basis and she’s found unbelievable way after unbelievable way to impact our program.”

The record breaking ace came in the third set to give the Hilltoppers a 21-13 lead, after she got an ace the play before.

This is Briggs second record breaking performance of the season. Earlier this year in a 3-1 win over Western Michigan, Briggs broke the program record for most kills in a match with 35 kills.

The next time Briggs has an opportunity to break another program record will be next Friday against Louisiana Tech. What record will that be? I guess we’ll just have to wait and find out.

