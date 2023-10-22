Paige Briggs sets new WKU Volleyball record for most aces in one match

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers outside hitter Paige Briggs (1) Ohio State Buckeyes at WKU Hilltoppers, September 13, 2019 at E.A. Diddle Arena(WBKO)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Having already cementing herself as one of the most decorated WKU Volleyball players of all-time, Paige Briggs broke the program record for most service aces in one match after finishing with 10 aces against Sam Houston State.

“It was so cool. I honestly thought Travis was going to take me out because I thought she would hold the record for the rest of WKU history,” Briggs said. “It’s a really big honor especially with the two people that hold that record are amazing. I had all the luck on my side I got to say. "

The record breaking day was in the first match on Friday when the Tops swept the Bearkats. Briggs finished with 14 kills, 10 aces and 8 digs.

The previous record of 9 aces in a match was held by WKU Volleyball head coach Travis Hudson’s wife Cindy Wiseman Hudson and Beaven Hill Raymond.

“My wife always told me if it gets close I got to get her out whoever it is and I failed to do that last night so I wasn’t sure if my key was going to work when I got home last night but it did,” Travis Hudson said. “As she said there’s no one you’d rather take a record from you than Paige Briggs knowing what she’s meant to this program and how much she cares about being great on a day to day basis and she’s found unbelievable way after unbelievable way to impact our program.”

The record breaking ace came in the third set to give the Hilltoppers a 21-13 lead, after she got an ace the play before.

This is Briggs second record breaking performance of the season. Earlier this year in a 3-1 win over Western Michigan, Briggs broke the program record for most kills in a match with 35 kills.

The next time Briggs has an opportunity to break another program record will be next Friday against Louisiana Tech. What record will that be? I guess we’ll just have to wait and find out.

