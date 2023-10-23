Family of man killed by police holds memorial one year later

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This time last year, Nicholasville Police responded to a call to help 22-year-old Desman LaDuke, who was in the middle of a mental health crisis.

A Nicholasville police officer shot and killed him during a stand-off. State troopers say LaDuke pointed guns at police, while his family said he was only a threat to himself. His death caused a ripple effect, prompting people to march from his home to the county courthouse.

Family and friends of LaDuke marked their first full year without him by talking about his life and legacy.

“From the minute I opened my eyes this morning, it’s just constantly watching the clock and thinking about what was happening at this time,” said Melissa Marks, LaDuke’s Aunt. “It’s just really hard to think that this is just the first year that we have to live without him.”

LaDuke’s loved ones provided each other support as they continue to grieve the sudden loss of a young man who left a mark on many in his community.

“It’s a rollercoaster of emotions, looking at my kids and knowing they won’t see their uncle again,” said Kahnan Leslie, LaDuke’s cousin. “If you just spent 5 minutes with Desman, you’d feel like you’re a part of the family, and that’s just a reflection of who he is and who he was.”

LaDuke’s death led to calls for additional mental health resources to those struggling.

“We have to do more awareness, give people the resources they need when they are in a crisis,” said Rep. Keturah Herron, who also was Desman’s babysitter.

While LaDuke’s loved ones are still looking for justice, they also are focused on carrying on his legacy.

“It’s just like a piece of him is being carried on by not only me, but everyone else,” said Marks. “I hope that all of this stuff doesn’t happen in vain; that his story can change, so much more than what it already has already. I hope he’s not forgotten. I hope he knows how much he’s loved and how grateful we are to have spent the time we had gotten with him.”

Rep. Herron said she plans to introduce legislation that would address firearm education and safety.

