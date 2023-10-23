A few areas of frost possible Monday morning, then highs in the 70s!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday was cool and sunny, but we’re about to feel even cooler when we wake up on Monday morning! Some of us, especially those east of I-65, are at risk of low temperatures in the 30s and some frost into the overnight hours.

Those east of I-65 have the best chance for frost

The frost will quickly melt away by the afternoon with highs in the middle 70s along with gorgeous sunshine. Midweek will be much warmer with highs in the middle to upper 70s along with a few clouds. Rain chances will stay away until we reach the end of the week, that’s when we could see some scattered showers enter the area. It’s not looking like a total washout at the moment, but some of us could see a few areas of rain.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.