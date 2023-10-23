Fundraiser held for Simpson County deputy that was recently shot

Brad Harper
Brad Harper(Simpson County Sheriff's Office)
By Presley Allen
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office held a fundraiser for the community to support Deputy Brad Harper.

The event involved a bar-b-que truck and was held across the street from the sheriff’s office on Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Jere D. Hopson says Harper is currently home and in recovery.

“He’ll be going through some different therapies, and will have a long recovery to get his arm and everything back in shape, but is back home doing well,” Hopson says.

Hopson also commented on the turnout of the community event that happened today.

“The beautiful thing about the small counties in Kentucky, especially this area, is the way that the community comes out and supports people in similar situations as this,” Hopson says. “I’m appreciative of the FOP of cottons, barbecue and since County Sheriff’s Office for having this event and I’m really appreciative to all the family friends and community in general for coming out.”

Some of Harper’s family members attended today, and Hopson explained their appreciation for the community support.

“They have been overwhelmed by the support. There’s a few that are here today and they’re very proud of everyone,” Hopson says.

Those interested in donating to Harper’s cause can visit his GoFundMe.

More information about how to support or donate can be found on the Simpson County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

