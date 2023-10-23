Sunny and mild later!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some frost is possible for those far east of I-65 this morning as temperatures dip to the 30s.

The frost will quickly melt away by the afternoon with highs in the middle 70s along with gorgeous sunshine. Midweek will be much warmer with highs in the middle to upper 70s along with a few clouds. Rain chances will stay away until we reach the end of the week, that’s when we could see some scattered showers enter the area. It’s not looking like a total washout at the moment, but some of us could see a few areas of rain.

