UK Men’s Soccer upsets No. 1 Marshall

UK Men's Soccer 2023
UK Men's Soccer 2023(UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, WV. (WKYT) -The UK men’s soccer team (4-6-4, 1-3-2 SBC) went on the road to face the top-ranked Marshall Thundering Heard (12-2, 5-2 SBC) and left with a 2-0 win.

Fifth-year Mason Visconti scored both goals for the Wildcats, both in the first half. They were the first two goals of the season for the Clemson transfer.

The Wildcats host West Virginia at the Bell Friday at 7:00 P.M. and wrap-up the regular season on Halloween at Georgia Southern.

