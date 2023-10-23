UK Women’s Soccer wins home finale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The No. 23 Kentucky women’s soccer team (9-2-5, 3-2-4 SEC) beat Missouri (5-8-3, 1-7-1 SEC) 1-0 on Sunday.

Senior midfielder Úlfa Úlfarsdóttir scored the lone goal in the sixth minute with an assist from Jordyn Rhodes and Grace Hoytink.

Fifth-year goalkeeper Marz Josephson posted her eighth shutout this season.

With the win, UK moves to 13 points in SEC play, the most for the program since 2014. It also marks the first time the Cats have reached nine total wins in a season since 2015, as the Wildcats inched closer to clinching their spot at the upcoming SEC Tournament.

Next up, the Wildcats will play their final regular season match of the season this Thursday when UK visits Ole Miss. Game time is set for 8 p.m. from the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium with the action airing live on SECN+.

