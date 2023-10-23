Warren County hosting Household Hazardous Waste Day Oct. 28

Warren County Seal
Warren County Seal(Warren County Government Facebook page)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Government will host a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 999 Lauren Avery Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow drop offs of disposable waste.

What can you bring?

From Your Workbench

  • Adhesives, glue resins
  • Hobby supplies, artist supplies
  • Latex paint
  • Oil paint
  • Stains, thinners and stripper

From Your House

  • Aerosol cans
  • Cleaners, spot removers
  • Hearing aid (button-style) batteries
  • NiCad batteries
  • Photo chemicals, chemistry sets
  • Fluorescent light bulbs

From Your Garage

  • Car batteries, dry cell batteries
  • Engine degreasers, brake fluids
  • Transmission fluids
  • Waste fuels (kerosene, gasoline)
  • From Your Yard
  • Insecticides, weed killers, poisons
  • Pesticides

What is NOT Allowed?

  • Ammunition, fireworks, explosives
  • Infection and biological waste
  • Radioactive waste
  • Unknown compressed gas cylinder
  • Tires

For more information visit here.

