Warren County hosting Household Hazardous Waste Day Oct. 28

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Government will host a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 999 Lauren Avery Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow drop offs of disposable waste.

What can you bring?

From Your Workbench

Adhesives, glue resins

Hobby supplies, artist supplies

Latex paint

Oil paint

Stains, thinners and stripper

From Your House

Aerosol cans

Cleaners, spot removers

Hearing aid (button-style) batteries

NiCad batteries

Photo chemicals, chemistry sets

Fluorescent light bulbs

From Your Garage

Car batteries, dry cell batteries

Engine degreasers, brake fluids

Transmission fluids

Waste fuels (kerosene, gasoline)

From Your Yard

Insecticides, weed killers, poisons

Pesticides

What is NOT Allowed?

Ammunition, fireworks, explosives

Infection and biological waste

Radioactive waste

Unknown compressed gas cylinder

Tires

For more information visit here.

