Warren County hosting Household Hazardous Waste Day Oct. 28
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Government will host a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 999 Lauren Avery Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow drop offs of disposable waste.
What can you bring?
From Your Workbench
- Adhesives, glue resins
- Hobby supplies, artist supplies
- Latex paint
- Oil paint
- Stains, thinners and stripper
From Your House
- Aerosol cans
- Cleaners, spot removers
- Hearing aid (button-style) batteries
- NiCad batteries
- Photo chemicals, chemistry sets
- Fluorescent light bulbs
From Your Garage
- Car batteries, dry cell batteries
- Engine degreasers, brake fluids
- Transmission fluids
- Waste fuels (kerosene, gasoline)
- From Your Yard
- Insecticides, weed killers, poisons
- Pesticides
What is NOT Allowed?
- Ammunition, fireworks, explosives
- Infection and biological waste
- Radioactive waste
- Unknown compressed gas cylinder
- Tires
For more information visit here.
