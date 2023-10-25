Allen County students collaborate on new community mural

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Funded through Arts for All Kentucky’s Inclusion Grant, a new mural is being created at Allen County Scottsville High School’s Patriot Academy.

The school is partnering with the design of muralist Andee Rudloff and using the talent of over 1,000 students throughout the Allen County district.

The design of the mural and the grant used to acquire Rudloff’s talents took roughly a year to organize. The grant is meant to make art accessible to students with disabilities. By prioritizing those students’ creation of the mural and enhancing the space of the school’s gifted program, the mural has done just that.

Every student from kindergarten through high school is invited to add their own splash of color to the school’s mural, with borders and color sections already separated by Rudloff. By inviting all students to take part, Vicki Cooper, the district’s gifted education coordinator, hopes that students will return to the space and call it their own for years to come.

“Because I want this to be a place that they are invested in, that they feel like they can identify with and is a part of them,” Cooper said. “I want them to feel like this is their space because kids from all over the district, classes can come here all the time, so we really wanted that feeling in the STEM hub.”

Rudloff has created collaborative murals across the globe for the last 25 years and believes that the spirit of collaboration is essential to any art piece. In planning the mural, students were given a prompt asking them to create images that invoke the spirit of Allen County.

“All the images you see included in the mural were generated by the students, so it starts there. They’re seeing their own drawings fused together into a composition, and then we paint it together,” Rudloff said.

Students will take buses to Patriot Academy throughout the week to paint their own section of the mural, which should be completed by Friday afternoon.

“I am seriously geeking out every time I walk in the room, and the cool thing about it is, this is where my office is now, so I get to come look at it every day,” Cooper said. “So, this is definitely in my element and I am so excited to get our kids to be a part of it.”

