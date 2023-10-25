BGPD to host 4th annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 27

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Bowling Green Police Department will be hosting its 4th annual Trunk or Treat Event in the parking lot behind their headquarters.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be about 40 trucks set up in the parking lot with over 40,000 pieces of candy to be handed out to guests.

“We want to make sure that every kid leaves with a happy smile and lots of yummy candy for them to enjoy,” Executive Assistant, Rachel Norton said.

BGPD said those who are planning on attending should park in the parking structure and line up along Main Street.

“If the line allows, it’ll go down Kentucky Street, which is towards the northern part towards the ballpark, then they’ll come through the gate on the main street side,” BGPD Public Information Officer, Ronnie Ward said.

After going through the parking lot, guests will then exit onto 10th Street. There will also be an opportunity for those who attend to touch a truck and see some other fun surprises as well.

“We’ll have the fire departments and police cars, some other city trucks, and maybe a couple of surprises that we’re not even real sure about yet,” Ward said. “We also have an area set up where they can make s’mores”.

Ward also added that the event is a great way for the department to interact with kids in a positive way.

“The kids get to know us personally and realize that we’re people too. We like doing this just as much as they do, so that’s that’s just an extra added benefit for us,” Ward said.

“This is a free event,” Norton said. “It is open to the community and we want this to be something where everyone can come and enjoy.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.